Lexington Co. doctor helped deliver mom, dad, and newborn baby

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Fairfield County couple recently found out they have more in common than they thought.
Not only are they from the same town and attended the same high school, but they were also delivered by the same doctor.
Now, that doctor is back in their lives again.
Max and Jenna Hazen have been married six years, but it wasn’t until Jenna got pregnant with her first son, Hampton, four years ago and was looking for a doctor that she learned Dr. James Stands of South Carolina OB/GYN associates delivered both her and her husband.
“Our parents told us,” said Jenna. “It was kind of exciting that we both had the same doctor.”
Dr. Stands has been in the field for more than 40 years but had taken a brief break from delivering babies when the Hazens had their first son. Last October, he resumed his on-call schedule at Lexington Medical Center, and in January, when Jenna found out she was pregnant again, she was determined to have Dr. Stands deliver their son.
“When I went to my first visit, I said, ‘Would you please make sure you can try to deliver Eliott when we have him?’” said Jenna. “He told me yes, that he would try to work that out so he could deliver him.”
The 29-year-olds took a photo with Dr. Stands in the hospital and they now share a special bond.
“I’ve seen unique situations. There’s a lot to be said about been there, done that in over 40 years,” said Dr. Stands. “This is actually a first for me, as far as husband and wife. I will tell you, I am very amazed how women remember who delivered their baby. Now, husbands have no clue,” he laughed.
Dr. Stands has used funny jokes and prayer to help his patients get through these unprecedented times.
“You have to have a little bit of sense of humor because there’s nothing exciting about COVID-19, so we try to go through this just simply saying we’re going to make it,” Dr. Stands explained. “We’re all going to do fine, and if we have a problem, we’re going to fix it.”
Dr. Stands says he feels lucky none of his expecting patients have experienced complications from COVID-19, and hospital restrictions are starting to lessen.
While the Hazens are adjusting to life as a family of four, they say if the time ever comes to welcome a new family member, they want Dr. Stands to deliver that baby too.
