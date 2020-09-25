Krispy Kreme celebrates Sports Spirit Day with $5 doughnut deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, Sept. 25 is Sports Spirit Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for all sports enthusiasts.
If you wear your team gear to participating locations, you can receive up to four Original Glazed Dozens.
From Sept. 25th-27th, you can purchase a limited time only Sports Dozen, complete with soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs and footballs.
In order to receive the $5 doughnut deal you must be wearing one or more of the following items:
- Jersey
- Hat
- Helmet
- Gloves
- Team Uniform
- Referee Uniform
- Coaches Shirt
The sports doughnuts are only available for purchase as the Sports Dozen. These doughnuts are not sold individually and cannot be added to other assorted or specialty dozens.
