Krispy Kreme celebrates Sports Spirit Day with $5 doughnut deal

Krispy Kreme Spirit Day (Source: Krispy Kreme)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 25, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT - Updated September 25 at 7:33 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, Sept. 25 is Sports Spirit Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for all sports enthusiasts.

If you wear your team gear to participating locations, you can receive up to four Original Glazed Dozens.

From Sept. 25th-27th, you can purchase a limited time only Sports Dozen, complete with soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs and footballs.

In order to receive the $5 doughnut deal you must be wearing one or more of the following items:

  • Jersey
  • Hat
  • Helmet
  • Gloves
  • Team Uniform
  • Referee Uniform
  • Coaches Shirt

The sports doughnuts are only available for purchase as the Sports Dozen. These doughnuts are not sold individually and cannot be added to other assorted or specialty dozens.

  • Soccer Ball Doughnut – Sports Dozen
  • Football Doughnut – Sports Dozen
  • Basketball Doughnut – Sports Dozen
  • Baseball Doughnut – Sports Dozen

To view participating locations click here.

