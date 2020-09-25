Join the fun during the new WIS pregame show ‘Outside the Pocket’

South Carolina enters the field before the Clemson game in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Source: Sideline Carolina)
By Emery Glover | September 25, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 9:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Before the Gamecocks take the field on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium, join the WIS Sports Crew as they preview the big game between the Gamecocks and the Volunteers on “Outside the Pocket.”

The virtual pre-game show will take a closer look at the matchup while interacting with fans.

You can be a part of the show as well. To do so, email your name and phone number to John Romanski at john.romanski@gray.tv.

In order to participate, viewers must submit their name, phone number, and be available to talk during the show.

Join us for all the fun at 6:35 p.m right here on the WIS Facebook page.

