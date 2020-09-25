Join the fun during the new WIS pregame show ‘Outside the Pocket’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Before the Gamecocks take the field on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium, join the WIS Sports Crew as they preview the big game between the Gamecocks and the Volunteers on “Outside the Pocket.”
The virtual pre-game show will take a closer look at the matchup while interacting with fans.
You can be a part of the show as well. To do so, email your name and phone number to John Romanski at john.romanski@gray.tv.
In order to participate, viewers must submit their name, phone number, and be available to talk during the show.
Join us for all the fun at 6:35 p.m right here on the WIS Facebook page.
