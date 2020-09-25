Job fair to be held in Fairfield County on Wednesday

By WIS News 10 Staff | September 25, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 5:40 PM

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A job fair will be held in Fairfield County on September 30 at three locations.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can attend at one of the following places:

  • Winnsboro Recreation Center - 1851 U.S. Highway 321 North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
  • Mitford Recreation Center - 5714 Wateree Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180
  • Jenkinsville Recreation Center - 7104 Highway 215 South, Jenkinsville, SC 29065

For more information, visit the Fairfield County Economic Development Facebook page.

