Job fair to be held in Fairfield County on Wednesday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A job fair will be held in Fairfield County on September 30 at three locations.
The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can attend at one of the following places:
- Winnsboro Recreation Center - 1851 U.S. Highway 321 North, Winnsboro, SC 29180
- Mitford Recreation Center - 5714 Wateree Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180
- Jenkinsville Recreation Center - 7104 Highway 215 South, Jenkinsville, SC 29065
For more information, visit the Fairfield County Economic Development Facebook page.
