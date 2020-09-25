Irmo mayor announces return to normal activities after being quarantined due to COVID-19

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Mayor Barry Walker, Sr. announced that he and his wife, Susan, have now been released from quarantine days after testing positive for COVID-19.
On September 25, Walker announced he and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19.
Walker said he and his wife were tested on September 20 and received the positive results three days later. In a statement released on September 25, he said he and his wife experienced a severe lack of energy and lost their sense of taste and smell.
“I will be resuming normal activities immediately, but I will continue to wear my mask, practice social distancing, and frequently wash my hands. I urge you to do the same,” Walker said in a statement released on Thursday. “I made it through my bout with COVID-19 and I hope that you don’t have to go through it. Recovery is possible and prayers work! Thank you again for all the well wishes. Your words of comfort made a difference!”
Walker and his wife spent 14 days at home in quarantine after receiving the positive test results.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.