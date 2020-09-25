Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Goliath

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Goliath! He is a 10-year-old Labrador/Shepherd mix looking for a good place to call home.
He is a gentle giant and a a big, fuzzy, chocolatey 112-pound teddy bear!
Goliath is goofy, loving, enjoys car rides and walks and likes to check in on his other doggy friends to make sure they’re doing okay.
He is very friendly and would fit perfectly in any type of home.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Goliath!
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.