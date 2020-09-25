First Alert Forecast: Not as much rain this weekend, but more storms arrive Monday and Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A couple of showers are possible this weekend, but more wet weather moves in early next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Scattered showers and storms are possible (50%). Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and lightning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
· Not as much rain is expected Saturday (20%). A few late day showers are possible Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast for Monday and Tuesday (50% each day) as a cold front moves in. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Monday, then fall into the low 80s on Tuesday.
· Cooler weather moves in late next week into next weekend with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight in a First Alert. As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands and scattered showers and storms as a cold front pushes some of Beta’s remnant moisture through the area. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and lightning. Rain chances are around 50%. Overnight, rain chances will go down a bit, but the clouds will hang around. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Not as much rain is expected for your weekend. On Saturday, a few spotty sprinkles or showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. By Sunday, a few late day showers will likely develop ahead of our next weather maker. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.
A cold front moves in early next week, giving way to more unsettled weather. In fact, we’re expecting more scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday (50% chance each day). Highs will fall from the 80s on Monday into lower 80s on Tuesday.
High temperatures cool into the low to mid 70s by the end of next week.
Also, the tropics are fairly quiet for now. We’ll keep you updated on any changes.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (50%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. A Few Isolated Sprinkles/Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Late Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
