FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Today for heavy rain & strong storms

After some heavy rain this morning we’ll have a break in the action by around midday. Then a cold front approaches from the west into the afternoon and with high temps in the low 80s we’ll have enough turning of the winds aloft and instability to warrant a chance of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk of severe weather, which means there’s a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance of an isolated tornado. Rain will be heavy at times. Expect around 1-2″ of rain out of this system as it wraps up before around 10pm tonight.