FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Today for heavy rain & strong storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Today is an Alert Day as we track scattered rain and strong storms. Some of that moisture is from Beta.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day as a cold front and some of Beta’s remnants track over the Midlands.
· We’ll see periods of heavy rain and some strong storms. Gusty winds are likely. An isolated tornado is also possible. A few areas could see between one to two inches of rain.
· Not as much rain is expected Saturday and Sunday (20% chance each day). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast for Monday and Tuesday (40-50%). Highs will be in the mid 80s on Monday, then fall into the low 80s on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
After some heavy rain this morning we’ll have a break in the action by around midday. Then a cold front approaches from the west into the afternoon and with high temps in the low 80s we’ll have enough turning of the winds aloft and instability to warrant a chance of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk of severe weather, which means there’s a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance of an isolated tornado. Rain will be heavy at times. Expect around 1-2″ of rain out of this system as it wraps up before around 10pm tonight.
Skies are mostly cloudy then partly cloudy by the afternoon Saturday. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Sunday is similar but with a few more clouds. A small wave in the jet stream swings over and increases cloud coverage. Morning lows area again in the upper 60s and highs near 85.
A large trough in the jet swings south and brings a 50% chance of rain and storms for Monday and Tuesday with cloudy skies and warm temps in the low 80s.
Once the trough passes we see cooler and drier conditions for Wednesday and especially for next weekend with highs topping off in the low 70s.
Also, the tropics are fairly quiet for now. We’ll keep you updated on any changes.
Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (80%). Heavy rain is possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (50%). Highs near 80.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.