Witness signature required on SC absentee ballots after appeal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal judge has sided with South Carolina Republicans and election officials in an appeal to keep the requirement of a witness signature on absentee ballots for the November election.
The General Assembly passed an expansion of absentee voting that will allow any South Carolinian to vote absentee citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
A federal lawsuit was filed asking for the required witness signature on an absentee ballot to be waived due to coronavirus concerns.
Saturday, Sept. 19, U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs decided to waive the signature requirement for the November election.
But the following Tuesday, Republican lawmakers and the South Carolina State Election Commission filed an appeal to that decision.
The United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the appeal Thursday.
Election officials explained that means that once again, absentee mail-in ballots must have the witness signature.
Republicans have cited concerns over election security as the reason they want the signature requirement to remain in place.
