Upstate high school coach under investigation for sexual assault at time of death, police say

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate high school cross-country and track coach who was found dead Tuesday is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers on the school campus.
Eric Cummings, a cross-country and track coach at Riverside High School, was found dead in his home, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.
The cause of death has not been released.
Cummings, who was also a teacher at the school, had been put on paid administrative leave Sept. 3, according to Greenville County Schools spokesman Tim Waller.
When asked why Cummings was on leave, Waller said it was a personnel matter.
WYFF News 4 obtained a report from the Greer Police Department, filed by a woman on Monday, who claimed Cummings sexually assaulted her in 2016 when she was 16 years old.
The report said the sexual assault happened at the high school when the victim was a junior at Riverside and Cummings was her coach.
In a separate incident, the mother of an underage girl told WYFF News 4 that her daughter was sexually assaulted by Cummings this year on the Riverside High School campus.
The mother said she is speaking out to WYFF News 4 because she believes there may be more victims out there. She is also reaching out to an attorney to see what legal options their family may have.
WYFF News 4 reached out to the school district after obtaining the police report.
“Given all that has transpired, we do not feel it’s appropriate to make any additional statements at this time,” Waller said.
