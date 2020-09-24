Sumter police offer $3,500 reward to find shooting suspect

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of ambushing a car, shooting the driver and trying to rob the passengers is on the run, officers say.
Travon Ragin, 21, is the suspect in the May 31 attack that happened at Ash Street and Northwestern Avenue in Sumter.
Police say Ragin shot the car’s driver, leaving the victim paralyzed.
Officials believe Ragin wanted to rob the driver and two passengers in the car.
He’s wanted on several felony charges including attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.
Those who submit a tip leading to Ragin’s arrest can claim a reward up to $3,500, police say.
He was last known to live on Anne Park in Sumter, about two miles from the crime scene.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.