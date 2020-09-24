Sumter Co. deputies seek 2 men wanted for attacking women in separate incidents

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are being sought by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for attacking women in two unrelated incidents.
On August 4, officials said Aspen Smith-Sadler attacked a woman while he was on Kinsey Drive.
Investigators said Smith-Sadler can usually be found at Miller Arms Apartments, Hannah Court, or the barbershop and laundromat located across from El Cheapo on South Guignard Drive.
Smith-Sadler, 27, is a Black man who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2005 or 2006 Ford truck with a missing tailgate.
Smith-Sadler faces a charge for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
Deputies are also searching for Jawan Artis following an attack that happened on August 31.
Authorities said Artis hit a woman several times in the face and pointed a gun at her during an argument while on Dorsey Drive.
Artis, 29, left the area in a gray Chevrolet Camaro with white stripes on the hood. He is a Black man who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Artis faces charges for first-degree domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and contempt of family court.
If you see either of these men, please call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
