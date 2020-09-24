Pedestrian killed in fatal collision on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Two Notch Road near Maingate Drive on Sept. 23.
The incident occurred at 11:17 p.m.
A 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Two Notch road when it hit a pedestrian who was walking west across the road.
The pedestrian was taken to Prisma Health by EMS where they later died from their injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
This is a developing story.
Check back for update.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.