Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Two Notch Road identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man who died while trying to cross Two Notch Road on Wednesday night has been identified.
Shondell Patterson, 40, of Ridgeway, was walking across Two Notch near Maingate Drive/Windsor Lake Boulevard when he was hit by a car around 11:15 p.m., the coroner said.
Troopers say the driver of a Dodge Challenger going north on Two Notch hit Patterson. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.
Crews rushed Patterson to the hospital, where he died from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.