Men posing as utility workers stole items from victim’s home, police say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Springdale are looking for two men who posed as utility workers and took items from a home on Wednesday morning.
Officials said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m on Kitty Hawk Drive. Two white men between the ages of 25 and 35 approached a home on the street and posed as utility workers. While one of the men kept the victim distracted, the other went inside the home and took several items before leaving.
Authorities are urging residents to contact Springdale Dispatch immediately at 803-785-2521 if a person representing a business comes to your home and you are unsure about the identification or are uncomfortable in any way with them being there.
If you have any information about these suspects, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
