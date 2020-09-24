Man found dead in woods at abandoned I-20 rest area identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man whose body was found at an abandoned rest area off Interstate 20 in South Carolina on Wednesday has been identified as a Ohio resident.
Walter R. Payne, Jr., 69, of New London, Ohio, was found dead around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the edge of some woods, deputies said.
The coroner identified Payne Thursday. An autopsy to determine how he died is happening Friday.
A state trooper on patrol found his body at what used to be a rest area off I-20 West. It’s near mile marker 49, which is just past the Longs Pond Road exit.
Officials say the area is patrolled regularly, so they believe Payne’s body was “placed or left there sometime after Tuesday afternoon.”
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation is ongoing.
