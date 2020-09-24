Lexington man charged with trafficking meth arrested during traffic stop

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies found a large amount of meth, other drugs and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop in Lexington County on Tuesday.
Maxie Wagner, 33, was driving on Platt Springs Road near Old Orangeburg Road when a deputy spotted “multiple traffic violations” and tried to pull him over.
Deputies say Wagner didn’t immediately stop, but eventually pulled over about a mile down the road.
“During the search of his car, deputies found 140 grams of meth, a small amount of cocaine, THC wax, distribution levels of marijuana and more than $3,000 dollars in cash,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Wagner faces charges of trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine and failure to stop for blue lights.
He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center on an $8,000 cash/surety bond.
