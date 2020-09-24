FIRST ALERT: Alert Day Friday for heavy rain & strong storms, some of that rain will be from Beta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day as we track scattered rain and strong storms. Some of that moisture will come in from Beta.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers are expected (70%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
· Friday is an Alert Day as a cold front and some of Beta’s remnants track over the Midlands.
· We’ll see periods of heavy rain and some strong storms. Gusty winds are likely. An isolated tornado is also possible. A few areas could see between one to two inches of rain.
· Not as much rain is expected Saturday and Sunday (20% chance each day). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast for Monday and Tuesday (40-50%). Highs will be in the mid 80s on Monday, then fall into the 70s on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands and scattered showers as a cold front pushes some of Beta’s remnant moisture in our direction. Rain chances are around 70%. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Friday is an Alert Day. As a cold front continues to push some of Beta’s moisture in our direction, we’ll likely have periods of rain, which could be heavy. A few strong thunderstorms are also possible; some could even be severe. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Rain chances are around 80%. Highest rain chances arrive by Friday afternoon and evening.
Some communities could see between one to two inches of rain Friday. Let’s watch out for some localized flooding. Turn around, don’t drown. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Not as much rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. However, a couple of our models keep a small chance of rain each day (about 20%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
We’re expecting more showers and storms Monday and Tuesday (40-50% chance). Highs will fall from the 80s on Monday into the upper 70s on Tuesday.
High temperatures cool into the low to mid 70s by the end of next week.
Also, the tropics are fairly quiet for now. We’ll keep you updated on any changes.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (80%). Heavy rain is possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.