Deputies: Car chase crosses county lines as suspect throws out gun, drugs

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A police chase that started in Richland County ended in Kershaw County with the arrest of one person on Thursday morning.
It started around 11:15 a.m., when a caller in Columbia alerted police to a man with a gun and drug activity on Garner Lane, near Broad River Road and I-20.
Deputies found a man and car matching the description the caller gave, but when they tried to pull the driver over on I-20, the suspect did not stop.
A pursuit started and deputies followed the man when he got off the interstate at Clemson Road. Deputies say the driver then turned onto Percival Road and continued into Kershaw County.
Deputies in Kershaw County were alerted, and just after noon, the chase ended at Doby’s Mill Elementary in Lugoff. The school was locked down as the chase approached and deputies used stop sticks, they said.
When the chase ended, the driver got out and ran but was quickly arrested.
Ishman Hargrove, 28, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.
People in the car threw guns and drugs out the window during the chase, KCSO said. Richland County deputies confirmed a gun and drugs were recovered.
Two other people in the car with Hargrove were not arrested.
He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. WIS is working to get his mugshot.
