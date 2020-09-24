Candlelight vigil to be held tonight at SC Supreme Court in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A candlelight vigil will be held at the South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday night in honor of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ginsburg recently died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the block of Gervais Street between Main and Sumter streets.
The area will be blocked off by the South Carolina Department of Transportation for the event.
Vikki Eslinger, a woman who was represented by Ginsburg in the 70′s, will speak during the vigil.
Attendees will also hear from Judge Michelle Childs and former SC Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal among others.
You can watch the vigil here or on the WIS Facebook page.
