Body found in Forest Acres creek was missing man, coroner says

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a sad end to a missing person’s investigation in Forest Acres, after police found the man’s body in a creek.
Thomas Willoch, 30, was found dead in the water near Lakeshore Drive around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The discovery was made by search and rescue crews who were looking for Willoch, who was reported missing Sept. 17.
An autopsy is pending, but the coroner says they do not suspect foul play.
Members of the K9 Search Special Operations from Union County also assisted with the search.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
