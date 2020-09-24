Authorities seek endangered 78-year-old man with dementia last seen in the Upstate

GREER, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for 78-year-old Gerald Brown.
Brown, according to authorities, was last seen on Snow Drive in Greer at 7 a.m. on Thursday. He is a white man with grey hair and brown eyes. He stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 215 pounds.
Officials said Brown was last seen wearing blue jeans or camo shorts with a plaid shirt and brown shoes.
He may be driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. Officials said Brown may have been seen around noon at a Spinx gas station located at 5598 North Highway in Landrum.
The truck has a SC license tag number RCU258. The truck also has a large dent on the passenger side.
Authorities with the Greer Police Department said Brown has dementia and does not have the medication he needs.
If you have seen Brown, please call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.
