Special election decides who will fill Richland County Council seat held by the late Chip Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The results are in of a special election to replace Chip Jackson on the ballot for Richland County Council.
Jackson, who served as the councilman for District 9, unexpectedly passed away in August.
He had previously won the Democratic primary as the incumbent in a runoff election.
In a special election Tuesday, Jesica Mackey narrowly beat out her opponent to take Jackson’s place on the ballot.
Mackey won 52% to 48%.
She got 631 votes while her challenger, Jonnieka Farr, got 585 votes.
There is no Republican challenger for the council seat, but it will remain vacant until after the November election, the Richland County Council chairman told WIS.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.