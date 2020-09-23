SCHP investigating fatal collision on Old Charleston Rd in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Old Charleston Road near Cliff Road.

The accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. on September 21.

Officials say a 2015 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Old Charleston Road when it traveled left of center and struck a 2017 Ford F-450.

The Dodge Ram then went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was mechanically extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital. They later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-450 did not suffer any injuries.

