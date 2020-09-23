Richland Co. students receive school therapy services for the first time in 7 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some Richland County students are receiving therapy services this week for the first time in almost seven months.
Richland Two just started offering small increments of face to face services for children needing speech, occupational and physical therapies. District leaders say it’s the first step towards getting children in front of educators in-person.
Mark Matthews sixth grade son Nicholas is one of fifty-six Richland Two students receiving thirty-minute therapy sessions at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation this week. “This is an excellent first step,” said Matthews. “It is something crucial and vital for children, like my son, who need that structure and need that guidance.”
Nicholas is nonverbal and requires all three therapy services. Matthews says he knows his son has fallen behind in both his educational and physical development because he says Nicholas can’t focus at home, and he and his wife haven’t had any luck getting him in to see an independent therapist.
Wednesday was Nicholas’s first day back in front of his school therapist, and Matthews says he noticed a change right away. “He was doing what we call the happy cries, where he raises his voice really high because he’s nonverbal that’s how we know he’s happy,” Matthews explained.
Richland Two Chief of Special Education, Katinia Davis, says the district is starting out only offering the thirty-minute sessions twice a week because they don’t want to overwhelm students who may have gone months without therapy. “They are already benefiting just with having that opportunity to come through the school doors and interact with the staff and to begin starting that schedule of a routine,” she explained.
The district therapists had the option of returning to in-person, and nearly half of them signed up. “They were so excited to begin face to face services with their students,” said Davis. “They really felt like students were able to gain more from the face to face.”
While Nicholas’s family is happy he’s back inside the classroom for two hours a week, they are still eager to get him back in front of a teacher five days a week. “He needs more,” explained Matthews. “We’re lucky to get maybe five minutes of solid structural learning time out of it without him throwing a tantrum or getting bored.”
The district says it will bring back three and four-year-olds for one half-day of learning starting next week. Richland Two plans to resume two half-days of in-person instruction for a targeted group of students with disabilities around the middle of October.
Richland Two has yet to give a timeline as to when the rest of the district could return to some form of in-person learning.
Just last week, State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, wrote a letter to district superintendents encouraging them to offer five days of face to face learning a week for students with disabilities and other learning challenges.
