Body found in Forest Acres creek during missing persons investigation

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department has launched an investigation after a body was found in Forest Acres on Wednesday.
The body, according to Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy, was found in a creek near Lakeshore Drive by search and rescue crews during an investigation in connection with a missing persons case.
At this point, officials cannot confirm if the person who was found in the creek is the missing person authorities were looking for.
The identity of the person who was found in the creek also has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.