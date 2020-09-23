Police ask for help finding runaway teen from Sumter County who needs medication

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have put out an alert to help find a runaway teenager in Sumter County.
Sha’Diamond Thompson was last seen on the night of Saturday, Sept. 19 at her home on September Drive, deputies said.
They believe she may have left the house in a dark-colored SUV.
She’s described as 5-foot 6-inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Deputies say Thompson needs medicine that she doesn’t have with her.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
