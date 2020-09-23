Parents offer mixed reactions as Lexington One moves to next phase of reopening plan

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District One is moving into Phase Two of reopening, which means some students will be heading back to the classroom four days a week.
The district is currently on a hybrid model where students are in the class two days a week.
The new plan, announced last night, will only bring back kindergarteners through second-graders four days a week beginning on October 5. Some parents are upset, saying they hoped that all students were going to be back in the classroom five days a week, but Superintendent Greg Little told WIS the district isn’t ready for that yet.
“I think it’s most effective for us if we want to not just open but to stay open, to do these deliberate safety checks along the way,” Little said.
Little said kindergartners through second-graders need to be in person the most, and they move around less during the day, which makes it easier to social distance and reduce the number of close contacts among students.
“That was the highest need. When we look at our virtual model our Pre-K through 2 kids, it’s safe to safe they struggle with some of the independence needed to work through the virtual learning,” Little said.
Little said plexiglass has been installed between the students' desks for safety. He said the district plans to welcome back third through fifth graders on October 19, but that middle and high schoolers will be on the two-day-a-week hybrid model most likely until November.
“One thing that we’ve learned from our numbers is when we’ve had middle and high school students who are unable to socially distance, even one case of the coronavirus really had a significant impact on the educational environment,” Little said.
Some parents support this decision.
“To mitigate risk, it’s better for her only to be there two days a week. It doesn’t take an epidemiologist to know that when you increase the encountered times with other humans, you are going to increase the exposure,” Christofer Cook, a Lexington One High School parent, said.
Others, however, feel like their older students also need to be in the classroom.
“With my children, they desperately need that structure with their teacher and their classroom, and going to school and being around their peers,” Marlo Skinner, Lexington One parent, said.
Skinner said the hybrid model is difficult because her middle and high school daughters can’t ask the teacher questions on the virtual days and they were hoping to go back four days a week.
“They wear masks, they have hand sanitizer everywhere they go, and they have to put hand sanitizer on entering the school every morning,” Skinner said. “They’ve already put in some really good rules and restrictions that I think they could handle more days.”
Little said one reason they are waiting to bring back the middle and high school students is they are waiting on an additional shipment of plexiglass to allow students to stay socially distanced in the classrooms. English language learners and some students with special needs in third through 12th grade will also be coming back on October 5 for four days a week in person.
Lexington One officials said they have also partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals for COVID-19 testing for their teachers and staff. They can get a test for free and will get their results within 24 hours.
