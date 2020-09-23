Pair of games canceled, one postponed for Lexington HS due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Wildcats will now have two more weeks to begin regular season play.
Officials at Lexington One said games for the Wildcats scheduled for September 25 against Beaufort has been canceled after one person associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wildcats were also slated to take on White Knoll High on October 2 and Ridge View High on October 10. Lexington and White Knoll will now play on October 30.
Lexington was previously slated to face River Bluff on September 25 before they scheduled Beaufort. However, that game was postponed due to COVID-19.
The decision to cancel and postpone the previously mentioned games does not impact Lexington’s junior varsity or B-team programs.
Ticket refunds for the Beaufort-Lexington game will be handled at the LHS Athletic Ticket Office on October 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and October 2 from 8 a.m to noon.
