Man’s body found in woods near abandoned I-20 rest area

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have launched a death investigation after a man’s body was found at an abandoned rest area off Interstate 20.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was found dead Wednesday morning at the edge of some woods, deputies said.
Major crimes detectives and crime scene investigators have arrived at the scene, which used to be a rest area off I-20 West. It’s near mile marker 49, which is just past the Longs Pond Road exit.
Deputies say their investigation is in its early stages, so it’s not yet clear how the man died.
Investigators say they also don’t know how old the man was, or how long his body had been there.
This story will be updated as more details are shared.
