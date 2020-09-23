Man on house arrest for trafficking meth accused of dealing drugs from his Irmo home

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have arrested a man on further drug charges while he was on home incarceration for trafficking meth.
Joseph Cromer, 29, was arrested Wednesday in his home in the Friarsgate neighborhood of Irmo.
Armed with a search warrant, police say they found drugs, a gun and more than $42,000 in cash in the home.
Cromer now faces charges of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful conduct toward a child.
During the search, police say five children between the ages of 6 and 14 were in the home.
Cromer’s original meth trafficking charge was out of Spartanburg County, police said. Irmo police thanked the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for help with the arrest. SLED agents also assisted.
The suspect is currently being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. WIS is working to get his mugshot.
