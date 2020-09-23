FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for heavy rain & storms, some of that rain is from Beta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day as we track a cold front and some of Beta’s remnant moisture.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· We’re keeping an eye on Beta’s remnants, which are expected to move some unsettled weather our way.
· On Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible later in the day. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs in the low 80s.
· Friday is an Alert Day as a cold front and some of Beta’s remnants track over the Midlands.
· We’ll see periods of heavy rain and some storms. Some flooding is possible. A few areas could see more than an inch of rain Friday.
· A few lingering showers are possible Saturday (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. A few showers are possible Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands in advance of rain from Beta’s remnants. It will be mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
More of Beta’s moisture will move our way into Thursday, Friday and part of your Saturday, along with a cold front.
On Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible later in the day. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Friday is an Alert Day. As a cold front pushes some of Beta’s moisture in our direction, we’ll likely have periods of rain, which could be heavy. A few thunderstorms are also possible. The threat for severe weather remains low at this time. Rain chances are around 60%.
Some communities could see an inch or rain or more Friday. Let’s watch out for some localized flooding. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday (30-40% chance). However, a couple of our models keep some showers around later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Not as much rain is expected Sunday at this time. Highs will be in the mid 80s. We’re expecting 80s for Monday with a 30% chance of rain.
High temperatures cool into the low to mid 70s by the end of next week.
Also, the tropics are fairly quiet for now. We’ll keep you updated on any changes.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers Late (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (60%). Storms Possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30-40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
