Chapin Memorial volunteer leaves library $78,000 to benefit adult reading collection

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The staff at Chapin Memorial Library is honoring the wish of a “dear friend.”
According to a post on the library’s Facebook page, Susan Stevens served as a volunteer, board member and program participant at Chapin Memorial. She passed away last November.
“She touched so many lives, promoting the love of reading to all ages and supporting literacy and cultural initiatives across the Grand Strand,” Chapin Memorial staff wrote.
On Tuesday, Stevens was recognized at the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting for her “generous estate donation” to Chapin Memorial Library, the Facebook post stated.
“The $78,076 will be used as she wished, in support of the reading collection for adults, sharing her passion with residents and visitors for years to come,” according to the social post.
