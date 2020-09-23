Celebrities, Louisville leaders share reactions following grand jury announcement in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys, city leaders and celebrities took to social media to share their reactions following a grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
During an announcement Wednesday, the grand jury found former Louisville Metro Police Department Det. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly March 13 raid on Taylor’s apartment.
During an announcement Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated two other officers involved, Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jon Mattingly, were found to be justified in using their force.
Attorney Ben Crump called the decision “outrageous and offensive."
Former UofL player and current Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said he was at a loss for words:
Actress Kerry Washington said:
Martin Luther King III said it was a “sad day for America and for justice.”
Attica Scott said “Cameron did not deliver justice today and neither did the grand jury.”
Actress Mandy Moore said:
Common said:
Louisville councilman elect Jecorey Arthur tweeted:
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown said:
Jumaane Williams said:
Bellarmine University president Susan Donovan said:
Secretary of State Michael Adams released the following statement following the decision:
"Attorney General Cameron has shown immense courage in taking on the investigation of the killing of Breonna Taylor; great diligence in painstakingly running down every lead; and extraordinary grace under pressure in detailing his findings before the eyes of our country. A prosecutor’s highest duty is not charges or convictions, but justice, even when it leads to an emotionally unsatisfactory result.
The Attorney General, and the sitting grand jury in Jefferson County, applied the facts to the law. Our next step as a Commonwealth is to improve the law. I applaud the Attorney General’s efforts toward improvement of our justice system, and I hope that reform legislation will be enacted in the 2021 legislative session, if not sooner."
Taylor Family Attorney Sam Aguiar posted today saying:
Way to really rub it in. Three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna’s. Let alone everything else you got wrong. I’m so sorry Breonna. And Tamika. And Juniyah. And Kenny. And Bianca. And Tahasha. And everyone. This isn’t right and I should’ve done more.
