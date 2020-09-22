UofSC student awarded Gray Television Media Fellows Scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Washington Media Scholars Foundation is happy to announce Stephanie Justice is the recipient of the 2020 Gray Television Media Fellows Scholarship.
She says she will be using the $1,500 towards her studies and UofSC.
“Since I’m going into political public relations in the future, I thought it was the perfect fit for me. I would love to be communications director on capitol hill, or for a political action committee,” Justice said.
Upon graduation in spring 2021, Justice says she hopes to land a job in political public relations.
“I’m just starting out as press secretary on a local congressional campaign in South Carolina, so I really hope that will propel me,” she said.
WIS-TV is owned by Gray Television.
