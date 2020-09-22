UofSC student awarded Gray Television Media Fellows Scholarship

By Kamie Roesler | September 22, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 5:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Washington Media Scholars Foundation is happy to announce Stephanie Justice is the recipient of the 2020 Gray Television Media Fellows Scholarship.

She says she will be using the $1,500 towards her studies and UofSC.

“Since I’m going into political public relations in the future, I thought it was the perfect fit for me. I would love to be communications director on capitol hill, or for a political action committee,” Justice said.

Upon graduation in spring 2021, Justice says she hopes to land a job in political public relations.

“I’m just starting out as press secretary on a local congressional campaign in South Carolina, so I really hope that will propel me,” she said.

WIS-TV is owned by Gray Television.

Learn more about this scholarship here.

