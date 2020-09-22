UofSC continues to report decrease in number of active COVID-19 cases on campus

(Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 5:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported on campus.

As of Monday, Sept. 21, there are a total of 95 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.

Of those cases, 90 are students and 5 are employees.

This is a decrease of active cases since last Thursday.

Note those are active cases -- meaning those people are currently infected.

When looking at the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1, the number of cases decreased to 2,338.

As of Monday, 94.3% of the school’s isolation space is available and 5.7% of the school’s isolation space is in use.

The current campus status alert level is at “new normal.”

