Two men arrested in connection with break-in at Lexington County school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in at Gilbert High School that occurred last month.
Tyler Stetson Coon, 18, and Jason Ryan Hallman Corder, 19, have both been charged with 2nd-degree burglary.
“After the Gilbert High athletic department reported a banner was missing from the gym Sept. 4, we responded and went to work reviewing security camera video,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Coon and Corder can be seen in the video walking around the school at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 30.”
Coon and Corder turned themselves in to officials on September 19. They were released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of their bond.
