Suspects wanted, accused of shooting at car near Columbia bowling alley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight inside a bowling alley in Columbia led to shooting between cars, deputies said.
Officials are hoping to identify two teens they say were involved in the shooting.
It happened just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 19 near the Royal Z Bowling Alley on Two Notch Road, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies say two groups of people got into an argument inside the bowling alley. The fight then moved outside.
The teens pictured were seen getting into a blue car from which shots were fired at another car as it pulled away.
Anyone who recognizes these suspects or knows anything about the crime should submit a tip on crimesc.com or the P3 Tips app.
