Sumter County school employee accused of sexual battery of student

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An non-instructional employee at Lakewood High School has been arrested in connection with a sexual encounter with a student.
Joyce Brown, 38, has been charged with sexual battery with a student who is 16 or 17 years old.
Officials say Brown engaged in sexual battery with a male student on one occasion in 2019.
The student was 17-years-old at the time of the incident. He is no longer a student at Lakewood High School.
Officials launched an investigation into the incident after receiving an anonymous tip about inappropriate activity.
“Sumter School District takes allegations of this nature very seriously. This type of behavior is deeply concerning and will not be tolerated,” said Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox. “As a school district, we take steps annually to prevent harassment of students and staff, which addresses inexcusable behavior such as this. Every employee is required to complete sexual harassment training, which includes very clear warnings of consequences for employee-student relationships. Our team of professionals is committed to helping students each and every day. Unfortunately, this employee’s alleged actions do not represent the values of our dedicated educators, which are trust, integrity, and character.”
Brown turned her self in to authorities sometime today. She was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released after making a $5,000 bond.
