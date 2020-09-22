Sumter County school employee accused of sexual battery of student

“Sumter School District takes allegations of this nature very seriously. This type of behavior is deeply concerning and will not be tolerated,” said Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox. “As a school district, we take steps annually to prevent harassment of students and staff, which addresses inexcusable behavior such as this. Every employee is required to complete sexual harassment training, which includes very clear warnings of consequences for employee-student relationships. Our team of professionals is committed to helping students each and every day. Unfortunately, this employee’s alleged actions do not represent the values of our dedicated educators, which are trust, integrity, and character.”