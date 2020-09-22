S.C. teachers group calls for use of personal day Wednesday for protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The group SC for Ed encouraged teachers across the state to take a personal day Wednesday to take part in a virtual protest over Facebook.
A post on the group’s Facebook page asks teachers to join them for a Facebook Live event beginning at 9 a.m. “to use your voice to advocate for yourself and your profession by reminding the SC House that they need to do their job and pass the budget sent to them last week by the Senate.”
“There is plenty of recurring funds to offset any possible economic impact of COVID-19," the post states. "Not passing a budget is simply playing political games with money that should be in our schools and in our paychecks.”
An agenda also published to the page states that after a discussion about the current issues and conversations the group wants teachers to have with their House member, they are calling for a series of half-hour “phoneathons” broken up by region.
Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort and Colleton County teachers are asked to hold a phoneathon from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Georgetown and Williamsburg County teachers are scheduled to take part from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said that as of Tuesday afternoon, approximately 40 teachers out of about 3,500 have requested time off on Wednesday. It’s not clear, however, how many of those, if any, requested time off specifically to take part in the protest.
Pruitt added that 40 is not an unusual number of time-off requests.
The Berkeley County School District and Dorchester County District Two have not yet responded to requests for the number of teachers who have requested personal time on Wednesday.
