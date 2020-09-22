SC doctor says COVID-19 and flu symptoms are ‘basically identical’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Doctors are already starting to see a growing number of flu cases in South Carolina, and they expect those numbers to climb. With the COVID-19 pandemic still very active, many are wondering how to tell the difference between flu and COVID-19 symptoms?
Prisma Health Doctor Jason Liu says in the early stages, symptoms of the viruses are identical, other than a change or loss of taste or smell, which is a unique COVID-19 symptom. “Even that alone, I would not commit myself to saying it’s guaranteed to be COVID,” said Dr. Liu. “It could still be the flu and other viruses, and this is why we test for it.”
For the past two weeks, Dr. Liu says he’s tested all patients who have a fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, or nasal congestion for both viruses. “You have to do both at the same time to know what you’re dealing with,” he explained. “We can get results pretty quick. The flu actually has a rapid version where we can find out in a couple of minutes even.”
Right now, Dr. Liu says most of those tests are coming back positive for COVID-19 because he says we’ve just hit flu season, and flu shots are readily available. “We’re prepping for the spike in flu cases as well,” he noted.
Getting a flu shot this year could be more important than ever, as doctors say even healthy adults could struggle to recover if they got both viruses at the same time. “For your body to fight off two different things at once, it’s tough. It definitely can lead to some major complications afterwards too,” said Dr. Liu.
The flu vaccine could also be key to making sure hospitals don’t face capacity issues this fall. “It’s kind of a team game, both for our health and society’s health,” explained Dr. Liu. “The people who need the hospital beds really need them, and if there’s one thing you can do to stop yourself from needing it, you might as well give it a try.”
Prisma Health doctors also want to stress that flu shots do not cause the flu. They say the shots can cause immune reactions in the body, but not the flu itself. If you have viral symptoms but received a flu shot, you will still likely be tested for both viruses.
While symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are very similar, it could take someone with COVID-19 longer to develop symptoms.
According to the CDC, flu symptoms typically develop 1 to 4 days after infection, whereas COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days.
Prisma Health Richland Hospital is offering drive-thru flu shots weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.