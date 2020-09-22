RCSD: Woman wanted for assaulting employee at Walmart on Killian Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help identify a woman who assaulted a Walmart employee.
On September 8, around 12:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Killian Road after receiving reports of an assault.
Upon arrival, an employee told officials that a woman had called customer service and asked if they had found a lost VISA card. She gave them the name of the man whose name was on the card.
The employee confirmed they had found the card, but said the man would need to bring proper ID to get the card back.
The woman who called arrived at the store a short time later and demanded the card back. The man whose name was on the card was not with her so the employee did not hand over the card.
Officials say the woman got upset, walked behind the counter, and grabbed and pushed the employee to get the card. She eventually left the store without it.
RCSD has released surveillance footage of the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident or the woman’s identity is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or contact RCSD by calling 1-803-576-3000.
