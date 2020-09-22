RCSD: Man wanted in connection with shooting at apartment arrested in Columbia park

Antoni Lawrence, 44, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (Source: RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 22, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 12:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted on attempted murder charges for a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex has now been arrested.

Richland County deputies have taken 44-year-old Antoni Lawrence in connection with a shooting that happened on South Beltline Boulevard at Shandon Crossing Apartments on September 8.

Lawrence, 44, is accused of shooting a man in the lower body.

Deputies found the victim lying on the ground.

Lawrence was arrested by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Martin Luther King Park.

He has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lawrence was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

