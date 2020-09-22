RCSD: Man wanted in connection with shooting at apartment arrested in Columbia park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted on attempted murder charges for a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex has now been arrested.
Richland County deputies have taken 44-year-old Antoni Lawrence in connection with a shooting that happened on South Beltline Boulevard at Shandon Crossing Apartments on September 8.
Lawrence, 44, is accused of shooting a man in the lower body.
Deputies found the victim lying on the ground.
Lawrence was arrested by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Martin Luther King Park.
He has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Lawrence was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
