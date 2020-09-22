Police searching for suspects who broke into stores on Main Street in Bethune

By WIS News 10 Staff | September 22, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 9:41 PM

BETHUNE, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with break-ins on Main Street in Bethune.

Officials say the suspects broke into the Bethune Farm and Garden and Needful Things thrift store.

One suspect was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and white shoes. The other suspect was wearing all black clothes that could have been sports attire.

Officials say grey or dark-colored sedan could possibly be involved.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Kershaw County Inv. Michael Hinson at 803-425-1512 (Ext. 1124) or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

