Mother of Faye Swetlik speaks to WISTV for the first time, ahead of park ceremony, Tuesday

“Faye meant absolutely everything to me. Even in my darkest times and even when life got to be its hardest because I am a single mom, or, I was a single mom – even when I didn’t have anybody else, I had Faye and I know it’s an awful lot to ask of a little child to lean on but she was always my rock when things got its hardest,” said Collins who added that Faye, “was always down for a cuddle and for a movie.”