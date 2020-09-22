Money Matters: Interest rates expected to be low until 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In this week’s Money Matters we focus on how the Federal Reserve’s recent timeline impacts us. Josh Bradley is a financial advisor with Capital City Financial Partners. He says the FED is prepared for interest rates to be low for an extended period of time.
“This means they (the FED) will allow inflation to go higher than their normal acceptable rate,” Bradley said.
If you are interested in buying a house or condo, now is a good time.
“If you have looked at a house or are looking at a house, getting a loan currently is probably not a bad idea,” he said.
He also touched on the impact inflation has over time.
“These rates look to potentially stay low until 2023. I always talk to people especially in retirement, you want to make sure you have a plan that is going to address these rising inflation numbers in the future,” he said.
For more from Josh, check out the attached video.
