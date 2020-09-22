Long-term effects of COVID-19 are still unknown

Doctors have to remind patients they just are not always going to know the answers to their questions. The physicians themselves have their own inquiries that go unresolved."There’s a lot of information we just don’t have. Being safe is really a good thing to do," says Dr. Ian Davis, a hospitalist at Lexington Medical Center. He says most COVID-19 patients will be just fine. “More than 98% of the patients are doing great. They get out of the hospital, they survive. Most of them don’t even come to the hospital. But there is that small portion of patients who don’t do well.”