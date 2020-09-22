First Alert Forecast: Moisture from Beta will likely impact the Midlands Thursday into your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We hope you’re enjoying the dry weather we’ve seen because more wet weather is on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.\· We’ll see more clouds Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
· We’re keeping an eye on Beta, which is expected to spread some moisture into the southeast U.S. through the end of the week. · Increasing showers are in your forecast for Thursday evening into the weekend. Rain chances are around 60% Friday and 40% Saturday.
· Highs will be in the lower 80s this weekend.
· We’re watching more activity in the tropics, including Paulette and Teddy.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cool with low temperatures in the lower 50s.
We’ll likely wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. We’ll see more clouds over the area in advance of our next weather maker.
In fact, more moisture arrives in the Midlands later in the week as we watch moisture from Beta to move in our direction.
Right now, Beta will continue impacting areas toward the western Gulf Coast with rain and flooding. However, several forecast models bring more moisture our way in the form of clouds and showers due in part from Beta and an approaching cold front.
So, on Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible later in the day. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
For Friday, rain chances go up to 60%. The rain will be scattered. A couple of thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Rain chances are around 40% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday at this time. Rain will be scattered. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
We could see between one and two inches of rain from Thursday through at least Saturday. We’ll continue to watch the forecast closely for you.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s are expected Monday and Tuesday.
We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics.
Teddy continues to move northward over the Atlantic Ocean. Swell from the system is impacting Bermuda and parts of the east coast of the U.S.
Paulette continues to weaken in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean south of the Azores.
A tropical wave near Florida has a low chance of development in the next five days. We’ll watch this one closely.
The next letters to be used with the Greek alphabet are Gamma and Delta.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the lower 50s.
Wednesday: More Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
