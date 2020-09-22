Feds bust major meth trafficking ring in Lexington, 17 arrested

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A more than two-year investigation landed 17 people in federal custody as authorities busted a drug trafficking ring in the Midlands.
Officials say they tracked down several meth suppliers for “major distributors in the Lexington area.”
The investigation began in July 2017 and involved several undercover operations to find and arrest those involved.
Federal officials say Matthew Ward, 36, of Lexington, led the drug trafficking ring. He’s accused of moving drugs across state lines and illegally dealing firearms, as well.
Alecia Youngblood, 38, of Lexington, was also identified as a key drug supplier.
Throughout the investigation, officials seized about 35 kilograms (77+ pounds) of methamphetamine, 116 firearms, and “various quantities” of heroin and fentanyl.
Here is the full list of defendants who have been charged for their alleged roles in the drug trafficking ring:
- Matthew Ward, 36, of Lexington
- Alecia Youngblood, 38, of Lexington
- Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington
- Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington
- Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington
- Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington
- Samuel Judy, 29, of Lexington
- Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia
- Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington
- John Johnson, 36, of Gaston
- Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Gaston
- Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington
- Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington
- Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston
- Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor
- Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia
- Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia
WIS is working to track down mugshots for all of the suspects, but federal officials don’t share mugshots. A search of the Lexington County Jail’s online records does not show any of them currently in custody.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department did provide three mugshots of suspects who were previously arrested. More mugshots will be added to this story if they are made available.
The case was investigated by the ATF, FBI, LCSD, Lexington County Multi-Agency Narcotics Enforcement Team, Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Department of Corrections.
“This operation shows how local and federal agencies can work together to make communities safer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “In operations like these, deputies and agents teamed up to get sources of drugs and weapons off the street. We’re thankful for the relationships we have with our counterparts at the federal level. When we have a united front against crime that really makes a difference in the lives of those we serve.”
This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which seeks to identify the worst offenders to reduce violent crime in local communities.
Officials work together to “identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.”
