Deputies seek help finding missing man with medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A missing Richland County man who has a medical condition hasn’t been seen or heard from in a week.
William Adamson, 48, was last seen at his Hopkins home on the morning of Sept. 15.
His family told deputies they haven’t heard from him since, which is unusual for Adamson.
He has a medical condition and needs medication that he doesn’t have with him, his family said.
Adamson is a black man who is 5-foot 1-inches tall and 130 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes, deputies said.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911 or the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.
